UPSC ESE 2018 final results declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has declared the final results for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2018 on Saturday. Candidates can check their results on the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in

A total of 511 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for the appointment in various services.

Check the official notice of result here.

As per the notification released by UPSC, 161 candidates for civil engineering, 136 for mechanical engineering, 108 for electrical engineering and 106 for electronics and telecommunications engineering have been shortlisted.

As per the notice, “The offer of appointment the 50 candidates, whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 11/02/2019] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.”

The mark sheet will be uploaded on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 14:11 IST