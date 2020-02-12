UPSC Forest service exam 2020: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply before March 3

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:46 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the forest services preliminary examination 2020 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The application process for UPSC Indian Forest services 2020 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC Forest Service Examination 2020 online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 3, 2020 till 6 pm.

Age limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2020, i.e. he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1988 and not later than August 1, 1999.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.100 [except/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any recognized university.

UPSC Indian Forest Services notification 2020:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.