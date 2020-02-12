e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC Forest service exam 2020: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply before March 3

UPSC Forest service exam 2020: Notification released at upsc.gov.in, apply before March 3

The application process for UPSC Indian Forest services 2020 has begun. Here’s the direct to apply online for the UPSC Forest service exam.

education Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Forest service exam 2020. (Screeng
UPSC Forest service exam 2020. (Screeng
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the forest services preliminary examination 2020 on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The application process for UPSC Indian Forest services 2020 has begun. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPSC Forest Service Examination 2020 online at upsconline.nic.in on or before March 3, 2020 till 6 pm.

Age limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2020, i.e. he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1988 and not later than August 1, 1999.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs.100 [except/SC/ST candidates who are exempted from payment of fee] either by depositing the money in any branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering of any recognized university.

UPSC Indian Forest Services notification 2020: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
Delhi poll debacle failure of Amit Shah, not PM Modi’s, says Shiv Sena
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
PM Modi, ‘extremely delighted’ at Trump visit, promises a memorable welcome
Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in-charge, day after party’s poll drubbing
Chacko quits as Delhi Congress in-charge, day after party’s poll drubbing
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
Fearing he had contracted coronavirus, man locks family, kills himself
How Samsung’s new foldable phone is different from Motorola Razr
How Samsung’s new foldable phone is different from Motorola Razr
Nissan releases teaser image of its compact SUV again, targets Brezza and Venue
Nissan releases teaser image of its compact SUV again, targets Brezza and Venue
Average of 114.60, 5 wickets: Why India were blanked in the ODI series
Average of 114.60, 5 wickets: Why India were blanked in the ODI series
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy attacked after poll win, one party worker killed
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News