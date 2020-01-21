e-paper
Home / Education / UPSC IFS (Main) DAF II and interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC IFS (Main) DAF II and interview schedule released at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, January 21 released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II for candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations, 2019.

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, January 21 released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II for candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations, 2019.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, January 21 released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II for candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations, 2019.
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, January 21 released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II for candidates who have cleared the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examinations, 2019. The UPSC IFS main examination results 2019 were declared last week.

Candidates who have cleared the IFS (Main) examinations 2019 can check the online DAF II on UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

Here’s the direct link to download DAF II for candidates who have passed UPSC IFS main examination.

The DAF form can be filled till 6pm on January 28. Here is the login link to fill the Detailed Application Form.

How to download the DAF for IFS (Main) 2019 examination:

1.Visit the official website of UPSC

2.Click on the link given to download DAF II for IFS (Main) 2019 exam.

3.Click on the link given adjacent to Indian Forest Services (Main) examination, 2019

4.Key in your credentials and login

5. DAF II for IFS (Main) 2019 will appear on the screen

6. Follow the instructions

Union Public Service Commission has also released the interview schedule for IFS examination. The interview begins on February 10 and concludes on February 14, 2020. Here is the link to check schedule.

Education News