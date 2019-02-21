UPSC IFS recruitment 2019: Latest updates on attempts, qualification, documents required here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official notification of Indian Forest Services (IFS) on its official website upsc.gov.in. There are 90 vacancies for the post of Indian Forest Services (IFS) as of now.

With this, the online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) started from February 19, 2019 onwards. The last date to apply is March 18.

Age Limit: A candidate must be a minimum of 21 years of age and maximum 32 years of age as on August1, 2019. He/ she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1987 and not later than August 1, 1998.

UPSC Eligibility (subjects)

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely --- animal husbandry and veterinary science, botany, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics, statistics and zoology or a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, forestry or in engineering.

Number of attempts for UPSC IFS

Eligible candidates shall be permitted six attempts at the examination for general candidate. For reserved category candidate will get nine attempts.

Documents Required

Candidates who will be qualified for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination will have to apply again and submit on-line Detailed Application Form-I [DAF-I] along with scanned documents/certificates in support of date of birth, category {viz. SC/ST/ OBC(without OBC Annexure) /EWS [Economically Weaker Sections] (without EWS Annexure)/PwBD/Ex-Serviceman} and educational qualification with required Examination Fee.

The documents include: Matriculation marksheet and marksheet of graduate degree. For reserved category candidates, caste certificate has to be attached.

Negative Marking

Candidates should note that there will be penalty (negative marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

FACILITATION COUNTER FOR GUIDANCE OF CANDIDATES:

In case of any guidance/information/clarification regarding their applications, candidature etc. candidates can contact UPSC’s Facilitation Counter near gate ‘C’ of its campus in person or over Telephone No. 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 on working days between 10.00 hrs and 17.00 hrs

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION OF UPSC CIVIL SERVICES 2019

UPSC has released its official notification on its official website and has started its online application process from February 19, 2019. The dates as mentioned in the official calendar of UPSC include February 19 as the commencement of application while March 18 is the last date to apply.

The civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be conducted on June 2, 2019.

Candidates interested for UPSC IAS/ IPS/ IFS can apply for the examination online. The application forms has been uploaded online at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

The main examination for UPSC civil services exam will be conducted on September 20 which will be held for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1, 2019. The IFS main exam will be conducted for 10 days.

UPSC Recruitment Process

The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels.

UPSC IFS Application Fee

Candidates applying (excepting Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 14:46 IST