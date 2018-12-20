UPSC main result 2018 declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the result for civil services main examination 2018 on its official website. The main examination was held from September 28, 2018.

Click here to check the UPSC main exam 2018 result.

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates is likely to commence from February 4, 2019, the UPSC said. The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview may be downloaded from the commission’s website from January 8, it said.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the personality tests) and would be available on the portal for a period of 30 days.

The civil services examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:25 IST