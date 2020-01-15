e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Education / UPSC mains result 2019 declared, check merit list here

UPSC mains result 2019 declared, check merit list here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of its main examination 2019. Candidates can download the UPSC Main 2019 exam result online at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2020 10:48 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC main result 2019
UPSC main result 2019(UPSC)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of its main examination 2019. Candidates can download the UPSC Main 2019 exam result online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the main exam from September 20 to 29, 2019.Candidates who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for interview.

UPSC interview will be conducted in the month of February 2020. The call letter for the same will be released on January 27.

Click here to check UPSC Main exam result 2019

UPSC main exam 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘written result- civil services main’

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list

tags
top news
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Not India’s way to be disruptionist power’: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
‘Abrogation of Article 370 a historic step,’ says Army chief
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
Will implement Justice Dhingra report on anti-Sikh riots, Centre tells SC
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘If India continue with this...’: Manjrekar cautions India after defeat
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘India humiliated, Virat Kohli cannot come in the 28th over’
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Amazon to invest $1 bn in digitising small businesses in India’: Jeff Bezos
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
‘Will resign’: Yediyurappa after Lingayat seer seeks cabinet berth for MLA
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
Watch: Bengaluru civic body’s unique initiative to curb public urination
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News