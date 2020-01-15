UPSC mains result 2019 declared, check merit list here

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of its main examination 2019. Candidates can download the UPSC Main 2019 exam result online at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the main exam from September 20 to 29, 2019.Candidates who have cleared the main exam will have to appear for interview.

UPSC interview will be conducted in the month of February 2020. The call letter for the same will be released on January 27.

Click here to check UPSC Main exam result 2019

UPSC main exam 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘written result- civil services main’

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list