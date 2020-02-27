e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPSC Medical Officer 2020 final result declared, check merit list here

UPSC Medical Officer 2020 final result declared, check merit list here

UPSC Medical Officer 2020 final merit list has been released on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Building
UPSC Building (HT)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of medical officer recruitment exam on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the merit list online on the official website.

UPSC had conducted the computer based test on October 20, 2019 for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty). The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 327 vacancies.

“The marks of interviewed candidates, cutoff marks etc will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” the official notice reads.

Direct link to check final merit list of UPSC Medical Officer exam

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News