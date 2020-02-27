UPSC Medical Officer 2020 final result declared, check merit list here

education

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of medical officer recruitment exam on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the merit list online on the official website.

UPSC had conducted the computer based test on October 20, 2019 for the recruitment of medical officer (general duty). The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31.

The recruitment drive was held to fill 327 vacancies.

“The marks of interviewed candidates, cutoff marks etc will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” the official notice reads.

Direct link to check final merit list of UPSC Medical Officer exam