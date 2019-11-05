UPSC NDA, NA 1 final results 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, batch starting from January 2

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:05 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

The commission has released a list of 447 candidates (in order of merit), who have qualified on the basis of the results of the written examination held by the Union Public Service Commission on April 21 and the subsequent Interviews held by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 143rd Course and Naval Academy for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)commencing from January 2, 2020.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

The results of Medical Examination have not been taken into account while preparing the list. The result of all the candidates is provisional at the moment, subject to their submitting certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them while applying.

The mark of the candidates, will be put on the commission’s website after fifteen days from the date of publication of the final result.