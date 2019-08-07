UPSC NDA, NA (II) 2019 notification out for 415 posts, download PDF here. Registration begins at upsc.gov.in

education

Union Public Service Commission has released its notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II, 2019 today, on August 7, 2019. This year, a total of 415 vacancies have been notified.

There are 370 vacancies from NDA and 45 vacancies for Naval Academy (10+2 level). Out of the 370 vacancies for NDA, 208 are for army, 42 for navy and 120 for air including 28 for ground duties.

With the release of notification, UPSC has also started accepting registrations online. The last date to apply is September 3, 2019.The UPSC NDA, NA Exam (II) 2019 will be conducted on November 17, 2019.

UPSC conducts the NDA, NA exams twice a year for taking admissions.The first NDA exam of 2019 was notified in January and as of now the exam results have been announced. In the last exam a total of 392 vacancies were notified by the UPSC, 50 of which were for the Naval Academy through the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

Successful candidates, selected on the basis of a written examination, psychological aptitude test, intelligence and personality test and SSB Interview, will be admitted to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

UPSC will accept only online applications so candidates are advised to apply online at upsc.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academyand for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

