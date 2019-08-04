UPSC NDA Naval Academy (II) 2019: Registration begins next week, everything you need to know

education

Aug 04, 2019 13:53 IST

Union Public Service Commission will begin its application process for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II, 2019 on August 7, 2019. The last date to apply is September 3, 2019.

UPSC conducts the NDA, NA exams twice a year for taking admissions.The first NDA exam of 2019 was notified in January and as of now the exam results have been announced. In the last exam a total of 392 vacancies were notified by the UPSC, 50 of which were for the Naval Academy through the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme.

Successful candidates, selected on the basis of a written examination, psychological aptitude test, intelligence and personality test and SSB Interview, will be admitted to Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

UPSC will accept only online applications so candidates are advised to apply online at upsc.gov.in. The number of vacancies/ seats will be notified in the official advertisement/ notification that will be issued on August 7.

Educational Qualifications:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academyand for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

Aug 04, 2019 13:53 IST