UPSC NDA NA Result (I) 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final merit list of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (I) 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after 15 days from the date of declaration of final NDA results.

“Candidates with the under mentioned Roll. Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 143th Course and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020,” the notification reads.

Candidates can also check their results and details of the admission at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in, www.nausena.bharti.nic.in and www.careerairforce.nic.in.

The NDA, NA Exam I, 2019 was conducted on April 21, 2019. A total of 7927 candidates have cleared the examination and qualified for interview.

According to the official notice issued by UPSC, admissions for 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) and Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy(NDA) for the 143rd Course will begin from July 2, 2020.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near mGate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos.011-23385271/ 011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 Hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

Candidates can check UPSC NDA, NDA final merit list by clicking here

How to check UPSC NDA, NDA final result 2019

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

You can click on the link that reads ‘NDA, NA final result (I) 2019’ scrolling on the homepage

Or you can click on the ‘Final Results’ tab at the right corner of the homepage

Click on the NDA, NA final result 2019 PDF

A PDF will appear on the screen

Read the important instructions

Scroll down to find your roll number in the merit list.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 08:03 IST