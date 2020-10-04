e-paper
UPSC prelims 2020: Over 50% of registered candidates skip civil services exam in Lucknow

UPSC prelims 2020: More than 50% of the candidates skipped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 held in the UP capital on Sunday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:45 IST
Rajeev Mullick
Rajeev Mullick
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Candidates gave mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the exam. Some said the question paper was easy while others found it tough.
UPSC civil services prelims 2020: Candidates gave mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the exam. Some said the question paper was easy while others found it tough. (HT photo)
         

More than 50% of the candidates skipped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 held in the UP capital on Sunday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 43,921 candidates were registered for the exam in both shifts respectively. In the morning shift, 21,790 (49.61%) candidates took the exam while 22,131 stayed away. In the second shift, 21,607 (49.19%) candidates wrote the exam and 22,314 stayed away, according to data released by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash’s office.

Candidates gave mixed reactions on the difficulty level of the exam. Some said the question paper was easy while others found it tough.

Anil Ranjan, a resident of Azamgarh, said: “It was my first attempt and I found the paper easy. The first paper was of general studies, current affairs and the second paper was of reasoning and mathematics. Both were easy.”

Ranjan had reached Lucknow a day before the exam. He stayed with a friend in the city and used public transport to reach the centre. “It was not safe, but what can I do…had to appear for the exam,” he said.

Another candidate, Shubhan Singh, found the paper difficult while one Deepak said the first paper was easy and the second lengthy.

“I think everyone who appeared for the UPSC exam was well aware of the health risks and we’re mature enough to follow precautions prescribed by the authorities,” said a candidate.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited a few examination centres to see the progress of the test. He asked invigilators to follow all Covid guidelines during the examination to ensure safety of candidates.

On reaching the Centennial Intermediate College at Golaganj, the DM inspected the examination hall and monitoring room. He said, “With the help of CCTV cameras, smart monitoring of the examination was carried out. Candidates were seated at a distance from each other.”

He also visited the Shia Inter College and UPSC Bhawan in Aliganj to watch the progress of examination.

