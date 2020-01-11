UPSC Recruitment 2020: 421 vacancies of accounts officer notified, apply now

education

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:50 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 421 posts of enforcement officer/ accounts officer, in employees provident fund organisation (EPFO), under ministry of labour and employment. Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline. Out of the 421,11 posts are reserved for persons with disability.

The online application window is now open and the last date to apply is January 31, 2020. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Age Limit: 30 years

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline

Desirable: Bachelor’s degree in Law/Integrated Five years Degree in Law/Masters in Business Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Company Secretary/Chartered Accountants/Cost and Management Accountant

Experience: Two years experience in Administration/Accounts/Legal Matters in any government or Listed – Private Organisation.

Selection Process:Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in pen- paper based test and interview. The test will be of two hours duration. The questions will be objective in nature.

Check official notification here.