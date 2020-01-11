e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Education / UPSC Recruitment 2020: 421 vacancies of accounts officer notified, apply now

UPSC Recruitment 2020: 421 vacancies of accounts officer notified, apply now

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 421 posts of enforcement officer/ accounts officer, in employees provident fund organisation (EPFO), under ministry of labour and employment.

education Updated: Jan 11, 2020 10:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Recruitment
UPSC Recruitment(HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 421 posts of enforcement officer/ accounts officer, in employees provident fund organisation (EPFO), under ministry of labour and employment. Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline. Out of the 421,11 posts are reserved for persons with disability.

The online application window is now open and the last date to apply is January 31, 2020. Candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

Age Limit: 30 years

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline

Desirable: Bachelor’s degree in Law/Integrated Five years Degree in Law/Masters in Business Administration/Post Graduate Diploma in Management/Company Secretary/Chartered Accountants/Cost and Management Accountant

Experience: Two years experience in Administration/Accounts/Legal Matters in any government or Listed – Private Organisation.

Selection Process:Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in pen- paper based test and interview. The test will be of two hours duration. The questions will be objective in nature.

Check official notification here.

tags
top news
Demolition of Maradu flats’ two apartment complexes begins amid tight security
Demolition of Maradu flats’ two apartment complexes begins amid tight security
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
Downing of Ukraine jet ‘a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake’: Rouhani
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
At least 10 killed as fire destroys bus with 45 on board in UP’s Kannauj
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
Slowing economy led to record drop in car sales, demand may be flat in 2020
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
‘Something special’: PM Modi on Ramkrishna Mission ahead of Kolkata visit
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Mideast’s longest-ruling monarch, dies at 79
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
Virat Kohli shatters Ricky Ponting’s world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News