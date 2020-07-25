UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 121 vacancies for various posts at upsc.gov.in, check details here

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 11:49 IST

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications against 121 vacancies for various posts on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The deadline to apply is August 13, 2020. The posts include medical officer under Ayush Ministry, assistant engineer, under Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neuro Surgery) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Senior Scientific Officer (Biology, Chemistry, documents, photo, physics), Forensic Science Laboratory under Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Architect (Group-A) Urban Planning under Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration.

Details of Post:

Medical Officer - 36 Posts

Assistant Engineer - 3 Posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor - 60 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer - 21 Posts

Architect (Group A) - 1 Post

Total - 121 posts

Essential Qualification:

Medical Officer - Candidate should have a degree in Homoeopathy of a recognised University.

Assistant Engineer - Candidate should have a Master’s Degree in Science in one of the subjects viz. Physics, Chemistry (Inorganic) from a recognized University OR Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgy Engineering from a recognized University.

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor - Candidate should have a recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neuro Surgery).

Senior Scientific Officer - Candidate should have a Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent.

Senior Scientific Officer (Biology) - Candidate should have a Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Life Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B. Sc. Level from a recognized University.

Architect (Group A) - Candidate should have a degree in Architecture of a recognized University or equivalent.

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online

