e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 17, 2020.

education Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Recruitment 2020.
UPSC Recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment of Statistical Officer, Planning Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi & Superintendent (Printing), Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 17, 2020. However, the last date for printing the online application form is December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 36 vacancies, out of which, 35 vacancies are for Statistical Officer (Planning/Statistics), and one for Superintendent (Printing).

Educational Qualification:

1. Statistical Officer: Candidate should have a Degree from a recognised University.

2. Superintendent (Printing): Candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Statistics/Operational Research / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics or Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Mathematics / Commerce (with Statistics / Quantitative Method / Techniques or Costing and Statistics/Basic Statistics /Business Statistics / Introduction to Statistics etc. as one of subjects /papers in Post Graduation / Graduation level ) of a recognized University.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
PM Modi to have drone killer as part of his security detail
‘Atal Bihari’s NDA had 33 parties, none found it unnatural’: Sena jabs BJP
‘Atal Bihari’s NDA had 33 parties, none found it unnatural’: Sena jabs BJP
In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’
In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’
Special edition Bugatti Chiron Sport ‘Les Légendes du Ciel’ honours past drivers
Special edition Bugatti Chiron Sport ‘Les Légendes du Ciel’ honours past drivers
Oxford vaccine: Chennai man seeks Rs 5 crore for ‘illness’ after shot
Oxford vaccine: Chennai man seeks Rs 5 crore for ‘illness’ after shot
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In