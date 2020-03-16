UPSEE 2020 registration dates extended to March 30, check details here

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 09:10 IST

Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, has extended the online registration dates for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) to March 30, 2020, on its official website. Earlier, the last date to apply for the UPSEE 2020 examination was March 15, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the examination can apply online at upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE 2020 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Application fee:

The online registration fee for UPSEE 2020 is Rs. 1300.00 for Male/Transgender candidates of General and OBC category and Rs. 650.00 for Female/Physically Handicapped candidates of all SC/ST category candidates.

Essential qualification:

Candidates who have passed the class 12th examination with a minimum 45% marks for the general category and 40% marks for the reserved category are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

UPSEE is also open to the applicants who have passed the qualifying examination from any institution located outside Uttar Pradesh and whose parents are not domicile of the state subject to the eligibility conditions provided in the information brochure.

Candidates seeking admission to B.Arch programs needs to pass the class 12th board exam with minimum 45% marks for the general category and 40% marks for the reserved category. Alternatively, they can also qualify or complete a 3-year Diploma in Architecture with 50% marks without any grace marks.

For admission to MBA / MCA programs: Applicants need to have a Bachelors’s degree with minimum 50% marks for general category and 45% marks for SC and ST candidates. For admission in the MCA program, a candidate should have cleared the class 12th Board Exam and Graduation with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for UG, MCA (Integrated), MBA (Integrated) Courses.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for MBA, MCA Courses.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for MTech, MDes, MPharma, MArch courses.