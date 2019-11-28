UPSESSB declares TGT, PGT recruitment written exam 2016 results for Hindi subject

education

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:49 IST

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has finally declared the much-awaited results of Hindi subject of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Postgraduate Trained Teachers (PGT) Recruitment Exam 2016.

A total of 5119 candidates including 4242 candidates in TGT written exam while another 877 in PGT written exam have been declared successful, inform officials.

The results have been uploaded on the official website of Prayagraj headquartered UPSESSB— http://www.upsessb.org/ on late Tuesday night and can be accessed by the candidate. The board has also released the answer key of the subject.

So now no objections from any quarters would be entertained by the board in this regard, said UPSESSB deputy secretary Naval Kishore.

The TGTs join government-aided high schools as assistant teachers while the selected PGTs join government-aided intermediate colleges as lecturers across the state. However after qualifying the written exam, the qualified candidates will now face a tough interview round—dates of which will soon be announced by the board.

Uttar Pradesh has over 4300 government-aided high schools and intermediate colleges spread across its 75 districts.

The UPSESSB had held the written exam for PGT on February 1 and February 2 while that of TGT was held March 8, 2019 and March 9, 2019 across UP.

In the TGT, the board has declared 3904 candidates successful for boy’s schools while 336 candidates have been selected for girl’s schools. Likewise, among the PGT, 738 have been selected for the boy’s colleges while another 139 have been selected for the girl’s colleges.

UPSESSB had declared results of 14 subjects of TGT and 22 subjects of PGT on October 25, 2019. Results of Hindi and Arts were pending till now but with the results of Hindi subject now out, just the results of Arts subject for both TGT and PGT are now pending with the board.