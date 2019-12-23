e-paper
UPSSSC junior assistant and computer operator exam postponed, revised dates released at upsssc.gov.in

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of computer operators and 1403 vacancies of the junior assistant.

education Updated: Dec 23, 2019 11:09 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSSSC junior assistant and computer operator exam postponed. (Representational image)
UPSSSC junior assistant and computer operator exam postponed. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate service selection commission has postponed the exam date of Computer operator and junior assistant recruitment exam. The official notification regarding this has been uploaded on the official website. Earlier the exam of Junior assistant was scheduled to be conducted on December 24, 2019, whereas, the computer operator exam was to be held on December 26, 2019.

According to the revised examination schedule, UPSSSC Junior Assistant and computer operator exam are now scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 79 vacancies of computer operators and 1403 vacancies of the junior assistant. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission for more updates regarding the exam.

