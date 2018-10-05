UPTET 2018: Last date to apply for the exam extended

The last date to register for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 has been extended to October 7 (until 6pm). The UP Basic Education Board has extended the date due to the difficulty faced by the candidates in applying for the examination.

Accordingly, the last date to pay the application fees has been extended to October 8 and the last date to print the filled application form has been extended to October 9 (Until 6pm).

Earlier, the last date to apply for the UPTET exam was October 4 (6pm), while the last date to print the filled application form was October 6 (6pm). The last date to pay the application fees was October 5.

Candidates can click here to go to the UP basic education board website: upbasiceduboard.gov.in

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 18:39 IST