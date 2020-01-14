e-paper
UPTET 2019 Answer key released at updeled.gov.in, check it here and raise objections

UPTET 2019 Answer key: UPTET 2019 answer key was released on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:12 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET 2019 answer key was released on Tuesday by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. Those who have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET 2019) examination can check the answer key the official website updeled.gov.in.

After checking the UPTET 2019 answer key, candidates can raise objections against the answer keys on or before January 17, 2020. Before raising the challenge candidates must read the notification issued by the board.

The board conducted the UPTET 2019 examination on January 8, 2020, at various centres spread across Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by submitting appropriate representations (if any). The final answer key will be released after the objections raised by candidates will be resolved.

Direct link to check answer key (Primary Level)

Direct link to check answer key (Upper Primary Level)

As per the official notice released by the board, the final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

