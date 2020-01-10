e-paper
UPTET 2019 answer keys to release on January 14

UPTET 2019 official answer key will release on January 14. Check full schedule here.

Jan 10, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET answer key
UPTET answer key(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh State Education Board has announced the date for releasing the provisional answer key of UPTET 2019.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPTET 2019 on January 8 will be able to view and download the provisional answer key online from January 14.

Candidates will be able to challenge the answer keys before January 17. The final answer key will be released after the objections raised by candidates will be resolved.

The final answer key will be released on January 31, 2020.

UPTET final result will be declared on February 7, 2020. Candidates will be able to check their answer keys and the result online at updeled.gov.in

Around 16 lakh candidates had registered for UPTET 2019. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22 which was postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.

