UPTET 2019: Online candidate registration ends today, pay fees by November 21

education

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:27 IST

Today is the last day of online candidate registration for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test UPTET 2019. UPTET 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2019.

Interested candidates who have not yet applied for UPTET 2019 examination must do so at the earliest as an official notification issued on November 15 said it clearly that the last date for application will not be extended. It further said that candidates who do not apply or complete the application process within the stipulated time have only themselves to blame.

The last date to pay the registration fee is November 21 and the last date to submit completed registration /print application form is November 22.

Steps for online candidate registration for UPTET 2019:

Visit the official website of updeled.gov.in

Click on the link for UPTET-2019 Registartion

Read the instructions for registration and click on the check box

Fill in personal details in the registration form and submit

A registration number will be generated

For subsequent login, system generated Registration No. and Date Of Birth will be used.

Steps to complete the online submission of registration for candidates :

Verify Registration

Fill Education / Exam Details

Update Password / Pay Registration Fee

Fill Correspondence Address Details

Upload Photograph And Signature

Print Final Application Form

.