UPTET 2019 registration process begins at updeled.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 18:41 IST

The application process for Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 began on Friday, November 1, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for UPTET 2019 by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test at updeled.gov.in.

Candidates must read the instruction given for registering before applying for the exam. The last date to apply for the exam is November 20. The last date to submit registration fee is November 21 and the last date to submit completed registration/print application form is November 22, 2019.

The registration fee for General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) candidates is Rs 600 for sitting in paper I or paper II and 1200 for sitting in the exam for both paper I and paper II.

The guideline for scanning the photograph and signature has also been provided on the UPTET 2019 candidate registration dashboard.

The link to register online for UPTET 2019 has been activated on the official website at updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2019 will be conducted on December 22, 2019. According to the official notice, the UPTET 2019 result will be declared on January 21, 2020.

Steps to apply for UPTET 2019:

Step 1: Registration Step 2: Verify Registration and Fill Qualification and Exam Part Step 3: Update Password and Pay Fee Step 4: Complete Correspondence Address Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature Step 6: Download Complete Application Form

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 18:38 IST