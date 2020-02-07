e-paper
Home / Education / UPTET 2020 Result link activated, direct link to download here

UPTET 2020 Result link activated, direct link to download here

UPTET 2020 result link has been activated online. Here’s the direct link to check the result.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 16:51 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPTET Result 2019
UPTET Result 2019(UPTET )
         

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 result has been declared online. The long wait of candidates have come to an end as the UPTET result link has been activated now.

UP Basic Education Board had announced the result on Thursday, February 6. However, the link to download the result was not activated. Now the link to download result has been activated. Candidates can check their results online at updeled.gov.in.

HOW TO CHECK UPTET RESULT 2020:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

Click on UPTET tab

Click on UPTET Result link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number/ registration number and captcha and click on login button

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link to download UPTET RESULT 2020

Pass Percentage of UPTET 2020: The UPTET exam controller Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi announced that the result has been declared. A total of 29.74% candidates have passed the primary level exam while 11.46% could pass the upper primary level exam.

A total of 1083016 candidates were registered for primary level exam out of whom 990744 candidates had appeared. 2, 94,635 candidates have passed the exam. Moreover, for upper primary level exam, 573322 candidates had registered out of whom 523972 had appeared. 60068 candidates have passed the exam.

