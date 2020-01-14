UPTET answer key 2019: Read this before raising objections

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 16:54 IST

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the answer key of UPTET 2019 examination on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and submit their challenges, if any, online at updeled.gov.in on or before January 17, 2020.

UPTET 2019 examination was conducted on January 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 22 which was later postponed to January 8 because of internet restrictions in various parts of Uttar Pradesh during the anti CAA protests.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) by providing appropriate representations. For each objection, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as a processing fee. However, if the challenge is accepted by the Board, the submitted fee will be refunded.

Candidates can check the answer key (Primary level) here:

Candidates can check the answer key (Upper Primary level) here:

How to raise objections:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test’

3.On the webpage, scroll down and click on the link that reads, ‘UPTET answer key objections’

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Click on the link that reads, ‘Fill Answer Key Objection For Questions’

6.Key in your credentials and login

7.Follows the steps as instructed on the website.