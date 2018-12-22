UPTET assistant teacher recruitment: Last date to register for 69,000 posts today

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the revised result of UP Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Thursday after which nearly 20,000 more candidates qualified in the test.

The qualified candidates can now apply for the 69,000 vacant posts of assitant teachers. The last date to register of assitant teacher recruitment 2019 is today. It was extended from December 20 to 22 due to the declaration of UPTET revised results by the order of Allahabad High Court.

Candidates can register for the assistant teacher recruitment 2019 latest by today, December 22, 2018.

After registration, candidates can pay application fee till December 23 and complete their applications till December 24, 2018. After completing the application form and its submission, candidates should take a print out of the filled in application form.

However, the candidates who have qualified in the first list and had registered for the assitant teacher recruitment 2019 do not have to re-apply for the same. Only the fresh qualifiers who qualified in the revised result of UPTET 2018 have to apply by December 22.

UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of the recruitment registration, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Click on the registration link

Complete the registration process on the next page

Print your completed registration details

Submit Application Fee

Save and print your filled application form

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 07:36 IST