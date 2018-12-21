UPTET revised result 2018 declared, 20K more students qualify

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has declare the revised result for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018. The results can be checked on the official website of UPBEB at upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

After the declaration of revised result, approximately 20,000 more candidates have qualified in the teacher eligibility exam conducted by the UP basic education board.

A letter issued by UP exam regulatory authority read that 19, 852 more candidates have qualified after the result is revised. These candidates can register for the written exam for assistant teacher recruitment online before December 22. Earlier, the last date for its registration was December 20.Candidates will be able to submit application fee till December 23, 2018 and take printout of the filled in application form till December 24, 2018.

The result had to be revised after Allahabad High Court ordered the board to grant equal marks to all candidates for three disputed questions asked in the UPTET exam.

How to check UPTET revised result

Visit official website for UP Basic Education Board: www.upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Click on the result link provided for UPTET 2018 Primary Level.

Enter your roll number and security code.

Your result will be displayed

Take a print out.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 13:04 IST