Home / Education / UPTET Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download

UPTET Result 2020 declared, here’s how to download

UPTET 2020 Result has been declared. A total of 29.74% candidates have passed the primary level exam while 11.46% could pass the upper primary level exam.

education Updated: Feb 07, 2020 09:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 result has been declared by UP Basic Education Board. The exam was conducted on January 8 for which over 16 lakh candidates had registered. The link to download UPTET 2020 result is not activated yet.

Pass Percentageof UPTET 2020: The UPTET exam controller Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi announced that the result has been declared. A total of 29.74% candidates have passed the primary level exam while 11.46% could pass the upper primary level exam.

A total of 1083016 candidates were registered for primary level exam out of whom 990744 candidates had appeared. 2, 94,635 candidates have passed the exam. Moreover, for upper primary level exam, 573322 candidates had registered out of whom 523972 had appeared. 60068 candidates have passed the exam.

Where to check UPTET 2020 result:

The result link will be activated soon. Candidates will be able to check their results at https://updeled.gov.in/DefaultTET.aspx#

The UPTET final answer key was released on January 31. The link to check the final answer key is also available online at the official website.

HOW TO CHECK UPTET RESULT 2020:

Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in

Click on UPTET tab

Click on UPTET Result link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number/ registration number and captcha and click on login button

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

