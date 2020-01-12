Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath lauds collective power of youth

education

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the collective power of youth in the country would create a new India and realize the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Speaking at the National Youth festival to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Minister said that the youth festival presented a picture perfect of unity in diversity. He underlined the relevance of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda in the modern world.

He also spoke at length about the Hindu religion and its relevance.

In his video message to the youth gathered here from different parts of country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the youth of country to try only to purchase local products and help the countrymen.

Emphasizing the importance of youth of the country, the Prime Minister said that the same approach of today’s youth to take up challenges is the policy of our government also and it can be seen in the decisions like scrapping of Article 370, CAA and Ram Temple issue.

Modi said that youth of our country has related their dreams with the requirements of country that is why they are creating new apps, finding solutions for different problems, starting new ventures, taking risks and also provides job to others.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, said that central government is giving top level facility to the young talent of country and we will be in top ten position in the 2028 Olympic which will be organised in USA. He said that it takes at least 10 years to prepare a sports person for Olympics and we are working in this line.

The Union Minister further said that the whole world is going to witness the power of India in coming days and Uttar Pradesh will also emerge as a powerful state with the power of its youth.