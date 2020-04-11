e-paper
Uttarakhand govt instructs 3 major Universities to disburse salaries to employees

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Uttarakhand government has asked three major universities in the state to ensure the disbursement of salaries to teachers and outsourced employees of the private PG Colleges affiliated to them.

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:33 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (PTI)
         

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Uttarakhand government has asked three major universities in the state to ensure the disbursement of salaries to teachers and outsourced employees of the private PG Colleges affiliated to them.

Post Graduate (PG) colleges under Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Kumaun University and HN Bahuguna Garhwal University have been asked to disburse the salaries.

On Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the nationwide lockdown should be extended to end the spread of coronavirus.

According to the country’s Health Ministry, till Friday 8 pm, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths.

