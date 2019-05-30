Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th result 2019 live updates: UK board Class 10 and 12 results in a few hours

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will on Thursday declare the state board examination results for Class 10 and Class 12. Uttarakhand board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from March 1 to March 27.

A total of 2,74,817 students appeared in the exam out of which 1,49,950 appeared for Class 10 examinations and 1,24,867 appeared for class 12 examinations. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the website of ubse.uk.gov.in at around 11am.

This year the evaluation process was delayed by 20 days as teachers were away on poll duty. Around 6,000 teachers were deployed across 30 evaluation centres. Examinations were conducted across 1,317 centres in the state, out of which 237 were identified as sensitive and 27 as highly-sensitive.

