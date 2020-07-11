e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asks DU to retain admission under ECA quota for talented artists

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu asks DU to retain admission under ECA quota for talented artists

During a meeting with the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean Colleges, Delhi University, Naidu also asked the university authorities to take prompt action on finalizing the examination calendar and on filling up vacant positions in the University.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:38 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday asked Delhi university authorities to retain the procedure for admission under the extra-curricular activities quota that has been in place previously by earmarking seats for talented artists.

During a meeting with the Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean Colleges, Delhi University, Naidu also asked the university authorities to take prompt action on finalizing the examination calendar and on filling up vacant positions in the University.

The advice on extra-curricular quota by Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Delhi, comes after an admission bulletin stated that the varsity will not have sports and ECA trials in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only candidates with NCC and NSS certificates will be considered for admissions under the ECA category while admissions under the sports category will be granted based on merit certificates.

The Vice President advised the university authorities to review the decision relating to quota for extra-curricular activities and continue the present quota procedure by earmarking seats for the talented artists, an official statement said.

The Vice President’s advice came after receiving numerous requests on this issue from Members of Parliament and prominent artists, it said.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor and Dean Colleges, Delhi University, who called on Naidu, briefed him about various issues including the issue of extra curricular activities quota for admission to first year college, the statement said.

The Vice President was earlier also briefed on this issue by the Secretary, Ministry of HRD.

During the meeting, the Vice President was also briefed on the Open Book Examination System and filling in of pending appointments of Registrar, Comptroller of Examination, Librarians, Principals of Colleges and other officials.

top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In