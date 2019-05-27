Today in New Delhi, India
Vidya Bharti goes digital, launches its website and mobile app

Vidya Bharti, the educational wing of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is on digital platforms now. The organisation has launched its website and mobile app through which all its activities can be seen.

education Updated: May 27, 2019 14:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Informing this the regional organisational secretary of Vidya Bharti, Domeshwar Sahu said that digitization is the need of the hour. He said that the schools and colleges run by Vidya Bharti inculcates Indian culture and traditions among the students besides making them committed towards nation building.

He said that web portal and the mobile app launched by the Vidya Bharti will help in spreading awareness among the masses about the education and culture being given to its students.

Sahu said that a day long workshop has been organised on Sunday in Lucknow in the name `Bhutal Se Digital’ in which the staff members of Vidya Bharti would be given training to run these digital tools. He said that the news and programmes of Vidya Bharti can be seen on the web portal and mobile app. The common men can also download the mobile app of Vidya Bharti on their mobile phones.

The regional secretary of Vidya Bharti, Jai Pratap Singh and Publicity Secretary Saurabh Mishra informed about the excellent results of the students of Vidya Bharti in UP Board and CBSE. Vidya Bharti is imparting education to 40 lakh students all over the country.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:56 IST

