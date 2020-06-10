Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2020: 21 vacancies for Project Consultant, Project Manager, and others on offer

education

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:15 IST

Vigyan Prasar has invited online applications for the recruitment of Project Consultant, Project Manager and others for its Science channels project viz DD Science on Doordarshan National and India Science – 24×7 internet-based TV channel on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at vigyanprasar.gov.in on or before June 21, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 21 vacancies of Project Consultant, Project Manager and others. Out of which, 2 vacancies are each for Project Assistant Manager-Production (Graphic Designer 3 D), Junior Project Associate – (Cameraman), and Project Assistant Manager-Production (Video Editor), and one each for Project Consultant Production, Project Manager Content (English), Project Manager Editorial (English), Project Manager Operations- Content (Engage With Science), Project Assistant Manager Editorial (English), Project Asst Manager Digital Marketing, and various other professionals.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

