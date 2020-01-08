e-paper
Violence in JNU against education, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Violence in JNU against education, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

education Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
         

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned Sunday’s violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), calling the incident an act against education and said there is no place for such incidents in the country especially in universities where students come for education.

Addressing a Union Cabinet briefing, the minister said that “all masked people involved in the JNU violence will be unmasked in police investigation”.

“There is no place for violence anywhere in the country. The places specially like universities where students go to get an education cannot be a place for violence,” Javadekar said.

Mentioning that winter semester registration began in JNU last week, the minister said as many students were taking part in the registration process in the university, some unions decided to stop it.

“It was widely published by you (media) how some people locked the server room and nobody was allowed to use it. This should not be forgotten. This is not the meaning of education. This is against the education.”

“Stopping students from registering themselves in education process is an uneducated attempt,” Javadekar said.

As far as violence is concerned, the minister said: “It will be cleared in the police investigation and all the masked people involved in the violence will be unmasked.”

Responding to a query on Bollywood actors visiting JNU after the incident, the minister said this is a democratic country and any artist can go anywhere and put his or her view.

A group of masked miscreants, both male and female, thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods on Sunday, leaving around 30 people injured.

