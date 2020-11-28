e-paper
Home / Education / Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin in Uttarakhand from December 2

Virtual classrooms for Class 10, 12 students to begin in Uttarakhand from December 2

The Uttarakhand government is set to start virtual classrooms for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 2 onwards.

education Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 10:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Dehradun
(File)
         

The Uttarakhand government is set to start virtual classrooms for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 2 onwards. This development comes after the meeting of state education department officials on Friday.

According to state officials, virtual classrooms for JEE/NEET coaching will also be held on every Saturday and Sunday.

This comes as the COVID-19 cases have started to decrease. According to the State Health Ministry data provided on Friday, there are 4,812 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Besides, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Uttarakhand is 90.93 per cent. (ANI)

