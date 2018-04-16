VITEEE result 2018 expected on April 25, here’s how to check

VITEEE result 2018: The results of the entrance exam for admission to 20 B.Tech courses offered at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amravati and Bhopal will be declared on April 25, 2018.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination or VITEEE-2018, a computer based test, was held from April 4 to 15 in 124 cities. The 2 hours 30 minutes exam consisted of multiple choice questions and was divided into 4 parts: Physics, chemistry, mathematics/biology and English.

The applicants will be shortlisted based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling.

Check out the results on the university website: vit.ac.in. Applicants who provided their mobile number in their application will be intimated through SMS.

According to the university brochure, the final grades are scrutinised with great care, and there is no provision for re-grading and re-totalling. The results announced will be final.

Note: Visit the official website at vit.ac.in for latest news and updates.