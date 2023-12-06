Vocabulary Made Easy series: Your guide to improve word power

Are you preparing for GRE, IELTS, UPSC, CAT, and other competitive exams? Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary as it would help them maximise their verbal and communication scores. Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary.(HT FILE)

Here is a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to work up your mind.

Denunciation (Noun)

Meaning: Public condemnation of someone or something

Example: Denunciation of his reckless methods

Devoid (Adjective)

Meaning: entirely lacking or free from

Example: She is devoid of common sense

Digress (Verb)

Meaning: leave the main subject temporarily in speech or writing

Example: He has a tendency to digress from the topic in hand

Dwindle (Verb)

Meaning: diminish gradually in size, amount, or strength

Example: She did not let her energy dwindle

Check out these questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Can you think of 5 synonyms for the word digress? Increase, flourish and wane. Which of these words is an antonym for the word Dwindle?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)