WB 10th Result 2025 on HT portal: Use roll number here to check Madhyamik results after 9:45 am

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is scheduled to announce the Madhyamik or 10th class board exam results at 9 am today, May 2. WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 Live updates WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025: Results at HT portal today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results will be available on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in 9:45 am onwards. In addition, Hindustan Times will also show the result.

Students can check it using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Pre-registration for WB Madhyamik result is now open on the HT portal. Those who complete this process will be eligible to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the result is available.

WB Madhyamik 10th result 2025: Register on HT portal

How to check WB 10th results

On the official website-

Go to the board result website.

Open the Madhyamik result page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your result

On HT portal

Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/west-bengal-board-wbbse-madhyamik-10th-result Enter the requested information and login. Check and download the result.

WBBSE will distribute Madhyamik exam's marks sheets and certificates at camp offices from 10 am onwards on May 2.

This year, WB 10th exams started on February 10 and ended on February 22. The board conducted the papers in single shifts on all days, from 10:45 am to 2 pm.

The Class 10 exams started with the first language paper and ended with papers for optional elective subjects.