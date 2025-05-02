Menu Explore
WB 10th Result 2025 on HT portal: Use roll number here to check Madhyamik results after 9:45 am

ByHT Education Desk
May 02, 2025 08:36 AM IST

The results will be available on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in 9:45 am onwards. In addition, Hindustan Times will also show the result.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is scheduled to announce the Madhyamik or 10th class board exam results at 9 am today, May 2. WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 Live updates

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2025: Results at HT portal today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Students can check it using their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Pre-registration for WB Madhyamik result is now open on the HT portal. Those who complete this process will be eligible to receive alerts on their phones and emails when the result is available.

WB Madhyamik 10th result 2025: Register on HT portal

How to check WB 10th results

On the official website-

Go to the board result website.

Open the Madhyamik result page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check your result

On HT portal

  1. Go to https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/west-bengal-board-wbbse-madhyamik-10th-result
  2. Enter the requested information and login.
  3. Check and download the result.

WBBSE will distribute Madhyamik exam's marks sheets and certificates at camp offices from 10 am onwards on May 2.

This year, WB 10th exams started on February 10 and ended on February 22. The board conducted the papers in single shifts on all days, from 10:45 am to 2 pm.

The Class 10 exams started with the first language paper and ended with papers for optional elective subjects.

Stay informed with the latest updates on WBBSE Result, WB Board 10th Result 2025 Live and Jharkhand Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result and WB Board 12th Result updates as well.
News / Education News / WB 10th Result 2025 on HT portal: Use roll number here to check Madhyamik results after 9:45 am
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
