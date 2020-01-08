WB Madrassa Managing Committee moves SC against verdict for appointing teachers by commission

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:21 IST

The Madrassa Managing Committee of West Bengal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the top court’s verdict upholding a law on appointment of teachers by a commission for minority institutions.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will hear the plea of the Madrassa Managing Committee next week.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the committee, said this case needs to be heard by a larger bench as the recent verdict is in conflict with the earlier judgment of the top court.

The top court had on Monday upheld the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008, clearing the way for appointment of teachers in madrassas of the state.

The court had also upheld the appointment of teachers made by the commission constituted under the Act.

The court had also set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict which had held the legislation as unconstitutional and said that appointments made by the madrassa management committees till now will also remain valid in the larger interest.

It had upheld the constitutional validity of the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008 which mandated that the appointment of teachers in madrassas was to be decided by a commission.

Several petitions were filed in the Calcutta High Court challenging the validity of the law, contending that the government, which funds or provides aid to minority institutions, can formulate guidelines for appointments of teachers but cannot itself appoint them.

The high court declared the Act unconstitutional, saying it was violative of Article 30 which stated that all minorities shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

The verdict of the high court was eventually challenged in the top court by teachers who were appointed under the new law.

The top court, while agreeing to hear the batch of pleas challenging the high court verdict, had granted them interim relief and directed the state government not to remove them from their jobs till the final order.

In 2018, the top court had allowed the state government to fill the vacant posts subject to final outcome of the case.