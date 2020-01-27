WB SET answer key 2020 released at wbcsc.org.in, raise objections by February 3

education

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 13:52 IST

The West Bengal College Service Commission has released West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2020 Answer Key. It has been released by the examination conducting authority on its official website .

According to the official notification released by the WBCSC, Candidates are advised to carefully go through the question papers (X, Y and Z for Paper – I and X, Y for Paper II) and the answer keys.

Answer Keys for Series- X of all the subjects have been uploaded. The candidates are also advised to match the questions from the series attempted by them following the uploaded Jumbling Formula.

Candidates can raise objection and send their feedback at wbcscsetkeys2020@gmail.com by February 3, 2020. Aspirants can download their West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2020 Answer Key via direct link wbcsc.org.in/wbcsc/SETQuestionPaper.aspx

WB SET 2020 Answer Key: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official WBCSC

Step 2: Click on 22nd SET Question Papers

Step 3: Choose the year from drop-down menu

Step 4: Subject-wise question paper sets along with the WB SET 2020 Answer Key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download WB SET 2020 answer key and keep a printout for future use