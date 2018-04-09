WBJEE 2018 admit card: Know how to download

WBJEE 2018 Admit cards: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the admit cards (tentatively) for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2018 on Tuesday. The exam is scheduled to be held in the offline mode (OMR-based) on April 22.

WBJEE is the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

Candidates can click here to download their admit card from the official website of WBJEEB after they are released. To download, candidates need to enter the application number, password and security pin (as given in the image ) on the login page and click on sign in. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a printout and save it on the computer for future reference.

Candidates should carefully check their details such as name, roll number, photograph and report immediately in case of any discrepancy. The venue of examination will also be given on the admit card. The admit card must be kept safely.

They must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Examination:

The examination will be held for two papers: 1) Mathematics 2) Physics & Chemistry (combined). Candidates appearing in both Paper-I and Paper-II and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Courses in all institutes. Candidates appearing in Paper-II only and who are awarded ranks will be eligible for admission only in Pharmacy Courses (except in Jadavpur University).

Note: Please visit WBJEEB official website for regular updates.