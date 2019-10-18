WBJEE 2020 registration to begin today at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here

education

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:57 IST

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WB JEEB) will begin the registration process for WBJEE 2020 today, October 18.



Candidates will be able to register for WBJEE 2020 today at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last day to register is November 13, 2019.According to the information bulletin, the exam will be conducted on February 2, 2020.

Who can apply:

The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 31, 2020. There is no upper age limit.However, for marine engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.

Applicant must have passed 10+2 in physics and mathematics along with any one of chemistry, biotechnology, biology, computer science, computer application, technical vocational subject as compulsory subject. He/She should have obtained 45% marks in the three subjects taken together and should have passed in English subject with 30% marks.

For getting admission in pharmacy courses, the applicant should have passed 10+2 with physics, chemistry and maths or biology by obtaining at least 40% marks taken together in the three subjects.

Application fee:

The application fee for WBJEE 2020 is Rs. 700 for general category candidates, Rs 500 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B category candidates.

Exam:

The WBJEE 2020 will be conducted in two shifts on February 2, 2020. The first shift exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. The second shift exam will be held from 2 to 4 pm. The exam will be objective in nature.

The registration link has not been activated yet. Click here.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:57 IST