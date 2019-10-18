e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

WBJEE 2020 registration to begin today at wbjeeb.nic.in, details here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WB JEEB) will begin the registration process for WBJEE 2020 today, October 18.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:57 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WB JEE 2020 registration
WB JEE 2020 registration(WBJEE)
         

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WB JEEB) will begin the registration process for WBJEE 2020 today, October 18.

Candidates will be able to register for WBJEE 2020 today at wbjeeb.nic.in. The last day to register is November 13, 2019.According to the information bulletin, the exam will be conducted on February 2, 2020.

Who can apply:

The lower age limit is 17 years as on December 31, 2020. There is no upper age limit.However, for marine engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.

Applicant must have passed 10+2 in physics and mathematics along with any one of chemistry, biotechnology, biology, computer science, computer application, technical vocational subject as compulsory subject. He/She should have obtained 45% marks in the three subjects taken together and should have passed in English subject with 30% marks.

For getting admission in pharmacy courses, the applicant should have passed 10+2 with physics, chemistry and maths or biology by obtaining at least 40% marks taken together in the three subjects.

Application fee:

The application fee for WBJEE 2020 is Rs. 700 for general category candidates, Rs 500 for SC, ST, OBC-A, OBC-B category candidates.

Exam:

The WBJEE 2020 will be conducted in two shifts on February 2, 2020. The first shift exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm. The second shift exam will be held from 2 to 4 pm. The exam will be objective in nature.

The registration link has not been activated yet. Click here.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:57 IST

tags
top news
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
FATF fails Pak on 22 out of 27 targets, says move swiftly or face blacklist
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
CBI files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
In search of good luck, Faf du Plessis might skip toss at Ranchi
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
SC shifts Assam NRC chief, gives Centre 7 days to transfer him to MP
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘Manmohan Singh looked the other way as corruption flourished’: Sitharaman
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
‘India’s economy collapsed under Manmohan Singh’: Piyush Goyal
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanBigg Boss 13 day 18 Written UpdateDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News