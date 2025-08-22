The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has declared WBJEE Result 2025 on August 22, 2025. The rankcard for West Bengal JEE is available on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2025 Result Live Updates WBJEE Result 2025: Rankcard released at wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to download(HT file)

The official notice reads, "The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 22-08- 2025(Friday). Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in."

WBJEE Result 2025: How to download rank card

Candidates who have appeared for the written exam can check and download their rank cards through the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

2. Click on WBJEE Result 2025 rankcard link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your rank card will be displayed.

5. Check the rank card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has also released the WBJEE final answer key. The link to download the final answer key is available on the official website..

The WBJEE examination was held on April 27 in two shifts- from 11 am to 1 pm, and from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.