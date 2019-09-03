WBPRB admit card for warder recruitment exam released at wbpolice.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 08:57 IST

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for warder/ female warder recruitment exam on its official website. WBPRB warder exam will be conducted on September 15, 2019.

Candidates can download their admit card from its official website at wbpolice.gov.in and take its print out. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the printed copy of the e-admit card.

WBPRB had notified 816 vacancies of male and female warder in the month of February 2019.

How to download West Bengal Warder admit card 2019:

Visit the official website: http://wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

A new page will open

Click on the download admit card link

Key in the required details.

Submit and download your admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download WB Police admit card for warder exam 2019

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 08:30 IST