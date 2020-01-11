e-paper
WBPSC clerk admit card 2019 released, download at pscwbapplication.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019 (Advt. No. 05/2019).

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019 (Advt. No. 05/2019). WBPSC clerk part 1 examination will be held on January 25, 2020 in two sessions (10am to 11.30 am) and (2 pm to 3.30 pm..

Candidates who have applied for the WBPSC clerk examination 2019 can download their part 1 exam admit card at apscwbapplication.in.

How to download WBPSC Clerk 1 admit card 2019:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at http://pscwbapplication.in/

2) click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Key in the required details and submit

4) Your admit card will be displayed

5) Download and take its print out of the same

Click here to download WBPSC Clerk admit card 2019

Scheme of Exam:

The Part 1 of the examination will be of objective nature, while Part 2 will be written (conventional type). Part 1 will have 100 one mark multiple choice objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of examination will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The elementary knowledge in Computers and typing on computer will be judged after aspirants clear Part I and Part II.

Education News