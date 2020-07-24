e-paper
WBPSC clerk result 2019 declared at wbpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to download

WBPSC clerk result 2019: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019. WBPSC clerk part 1 examination was held on January 25, 2020.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Friday declared the results of clerkship Part 1 examination 2019. WBPSC clerk part 1 examination was held on January 25, 2020.

Candidates who had appeared in the WBPSC clerk examination 2019 can check their part 1 exam result at wbpsc.gov.in .

Candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible for the clerkship (Part-II) examination, 2019.

WBPSC Clerkship part 1 exam 2019:Direct link to check results.

How to download WBPSC Clerk 1 result 2019:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at https://wbpsc.gov.in/ or go on http://pscwbapplication.in/

2) Click on the link for‘result’

3) A pdf page ontaining “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR CLERKSHIP (PART-II) EXAMINATION, 2019 ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE PART-I OF THE SAID EXAMINATION CONDUCTED ON 25/01/2020 (ADVT. NO. 05/2019) ARRANGED IN ASCENDING ORDER OF ROLL NUMBERS” will appear on the screen

4) Check your results

5) Download and take its print out for future reference

Note: Visit the official website for latest news and updates on the examination.

