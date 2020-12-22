e-paper
WBPSC Fire Operator Interview admit card released, here's direct link to download

WBPSC Fire Operator Interview admit card released, here’s direct link to download

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round can download their call letter online at pscwbapplication.in.

Dec 22, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WBPSC Fire Operator recruitment Interview admit card.(Screengrab )
         

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for the Fire Operator recruitment 2018 interview round on its official website. Around 5,375 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

The commission will conduct the interview from December 28 to 31, 2020, and from January 4 to 6, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,450 vacancies of Fire Operator for the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Govt. of W.B.

Direct link to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Interview admit card.

How to download WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Interview admit card:

Visit the official website at pscwbapplication.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “FIRE OPERATOR IN THE WEST BENGAL FIRE SERVICES UNDER THE DEPARTMENT OF FIRE & EMERGENCY SERVICES, GOVT. OF W.B. (Advertisement No.15/2018)”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The WBPSC Fire Operator Recruitment Interview admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the call letter and take its print out for future use.

