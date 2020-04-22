WCD Recruitment 2020: 187 vacancies of consultant, accountant and others on offer

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:12 IST

Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi has invited online applications for the recruitment of consultant, accountant & other posts for the implementation of the government of India Scheme - Poshan Abhiyan on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at wcddel.in on or before May 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 187 vacancies of consultant, accountant & other posts. Out of which, 84 vacancies are for block coordinator, 76 for block project assistant, 10 for district project assistant, one for office messenger/ peon, 10 for district coordinator, and one each for a consultant (planning monitoring and evaluation), consultant (health & nutrition), consultant (capacity building & BCC), accountant, project associate, and secretarial asst/ DEO.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.