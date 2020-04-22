e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / WCD Recruitment 2020: 187 vacancies of consultant, accountant and others on offer

WCD Recruitment 2020: 187 vacancies of consultant, accountant and others on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at wcddel.in on or before May 11, 2020.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
WCD Recruitment 2020.
WCD Recruitment 2020. (File photo)
         

Department of Women and Child Development (WCD), Delhi has invited online applications for the recruitment of consultant, accountant & other posts for the implementation of the government of India Scheme - Poshan Abhiyan on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts online at wcddel.in on or before May 11, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 187 vacancies of consultant, accountant & other posts. Out of which, 84 vacancies are for block coordinator, 76 for block project assistant, 10 for district project assistant, one for office messenger/ peon, 10 for district coordinator, and one each for a consultant (planning monitoring and evaluation), consultant (health & nutrition), consultant (capacity building & BCC), accountant, project associate, and secretarial asst/ DEO.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News