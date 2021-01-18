IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
education

Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes

For improving teacher-training methods, suggestions such as setting up a cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development and engaging with parents at a deeper level were made.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST

Political will leading to educational reforms, building inclusive administrative tools to support teacher training and students' learning moving away from "heavy content-based syllabi" to a reduced, interactive curriculum were among the suggestions put forward during the Delhi Education Conference that concluded here on Sunday.

For improving teacher-training methods, suggestions such as setting up a cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development and engaging with parents at a deeper level were made. Adopting creative teaching practices from countries such as Canada, Japan and Finland to build more on collaborative lesson-planning, providing training and autonomy to teachers were some of the crucial interventions discussed.

"Our focus now will be to further bridge this gap between the school management committees (SMCs) and parents by increasing parent participation. But at the same time, the ownership that parents have showcased in the past few years has been a positive change for us," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

He said it is important to bring the students, who end up dropping out of schools, back into the system.

"Struggling children leave the system to pick up jobs outside. We need to figure out how skilling can come into play and how we can provide support to them," Sisodia said.

The closing ceremony reflected back on the key takeaways from the week-long conference that saw the participation of 22 education experts from India and seven other countries -- the UK, the USA, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, Singapore and Canada.

The conference started on January 11 with an independent report of the Boston Consulting Group on Delhi's educational reforms from 2015 to 2020. Following this, virtual panel discussions were held every day for the next five days.

A study on "Engagement with parents: SMCs Post COVID" was presented to deliberate on the key initiatives on the way forward for Delhi government schools.

"The study surveyed around 50 Delhi government schools and around 1,407 parents. The few key suggestions from the 2017 study that emerged -- attempt to bring SMCs closer to the average parent by increasing awareness and increase SMC representation along socioeconomic lines," an official statement said.

"Another study, 'Re-imagining the classrooms: The Delhi Education Revolution', by the Centre for Policy Research was presented, in which 100 schools, 3,000 classrooms and 60 teacher trainings were observed in 2016-17. It also highlighted the challenges that lie ahead -- assessment system, linking training process to classroom learning and integrating bureaucracy," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi education model
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
board exams

Tamil Nadu classes 10 and 12 set to start from tomorrow

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:02 PM IST
  • The officials should share the Information Education and Communication materials with the school management, the DPH said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
File photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
board exams

Students need counselling, practice ahead of board exams, says Manish Sisodia

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the government has set up protocols about how schools will be conducted during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
Student maintain social distancing in class after schools reopened more than 9 months after they were closed due to Covid-19.(HT PHOTO)
board exams

Low turnout as schools in Rajasthan reopen for classes 9 to 12

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Students were given a warm welcome at schools, which were sanitised on Sunday, and teachers ensured they wore masks and maintained social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
XAT results 2021.(Screengrab)
XAT results 2021.(Screengrab)
admissions

XAT results 2021 declared at xlri.ac.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the XAT 2021 examination can check their results online at xlri.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in Uttarakhand in a meeting with senior officials from the department on Monday.(HT)
Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in Uttarakhand in a meeting with senior officials from the department on Monday.(HT)
education

Uttarakhand govt likely to reopen schools for Class 6 onwards from Feb

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Arvind Pandey, minister for school education in the state informed about the decision during a meeting with officials from the school education department at the state secretariat in Dehradun on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
education

Kerala records lowest school dropout rate in India: Education Minister

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Replying to a question in Kerala Assembly today, the Education Minister said that about 6.79 lakh new students enrolled in government schools in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CSEET results 2021.(Yahoo)
ICSI CSEET results 2021.(Yahoo)
competitive exams

ICSI CSEET results 2021 announced, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
exam results

ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits government schools as it reopens for classes 10th and 12th after COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits government schools as it reopens for classes 10th and 12th after COVID-19 pandemic, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
board exams

Smiles, sanitisers welcome students as schools reopen in Delhi

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The students who were elated to be able to attend the first offline class of the academic session wore masks and queued up outside schools maintaining social distance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
education

Week-long Delhi Education Conference concludes

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:33 PM IST
For improving teacher-training methods, suggestions such as setting up a cadre of specialist teachers, collaborative professional development and engaging with parents at a deeper level were made.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE )
Representational image. (HT FILE )
board exams

Schools for class 10, 12 reopen in Delhi after 10 months

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The move comes ahead of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examination scheduled to begin in May.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020.(Screengrab )
ICSI CS Foundation results 2020.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

ICSI CS Foundation results 2020 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:08 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS Foundation examination 2020 can check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(HT Photo)
education

Ramesh Pokhriyal to interact with Kendriya Vidyalaya students virtually

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The Union Education Minister had earlier tweeted that he will be interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya on January 18, virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP